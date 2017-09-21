History and rural combined in new production

An award-winning play which brings together social history and rural drama is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

New Perspectives present Harvest next Thursday, September 28, at 7.30pm.

The play, first performed at the Royal Court in 2005, is a sweeping rural saga which spans the 20th century. It follows the Harrison family from the turn of the century when two brothers unwittingly win a wager to become owners of the 80-plus acre Kilham Wold Farm.

This darkly entertaining comedy tells the story of one rural family’s survival in a changing agricultural landscape.

Harvest is written by Richard Bean and directed by Jack McNamara.

Jack said: “With Harvest we wanted to invest in giving audiences a really meaty ensemble drama.

“It’s very exciting to take this play about the rural world far from its Royal Court origins and bring it to Boston.”

New Perspectives Theatre has launched a two-year theatrical project to seek, capture, document and share stories from the town’s community. Boston Stories, told by residents, will be made into a short film, and will eventually turn into a large-scale theatre production which will be staged in Boston in 2018.

Jack said: “It’s a great opportunity for audiences to get to know our work as we continue to develop an exciting new project rooted in Boston over the next year.” Tickets at £12.50 adults, and £7.50 children are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk