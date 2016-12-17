Home gig for Kill The Ideal

An alternative rock band based in Boston will bring something ‘new and different’ to the area.

Kill The Ideal are performing in Boston on January 28 but the gig comes with a twist.

The venue is being kept under wraps and will be announced to ticket holders nearer the time.

Ash from Kill The Ideal said: “We are very excited about it, this doesn’t happen in Boston.”

Kill The Ideal is made up of Ash on guitar and lead vocals, Luke on bass guitar and backing vocals, and Jordan on drums and backing vocals.

The band have previously supported Lonely The Brave, Scouting For Girls and Hawthorne Heights.

Kill The Ideal have been signed by Vendetta Artist Management, and have been in the studio with Lower Than Atlantis, a band who are popular on Radio 1.

Ash said: “We want everyone to enjoy the live experience and feel like they are at a proper gig.”

Ash told The Standard the idea behind the gig was to make it ‘special for the people that come’ and offer something ‘new and different for the area.’

Tickets are £6 with no booking or postage fee. Half the tickets have already gone, and to buy tickets visit: www.killtheideal.bigcartel.com

Audiences will receive tickets by post prior to the gig, but the band ask for the venue to remain a secret. Included in the price of the ticket, audiences will receive a copy of the band’s album, Heritage EP.

For more details, search Kill The Ideal on Facebook.