Join warden and spot some wildlife at RSPB Frampton Marsh

A nature reserve near Boston is giving visitors the chance to walk with a warden.

Next Saturday, September 23, from 6am to 10am, visitors at RSPB Frampton Marsh can join a warden on his monthly bird count.

They will be able to explore the reserve and watch wildlife in a small intimate group.

The event involes a five-mile walk over rough paths.

Precise details may vary.

Booking for the walk is essential. Call 01205 724678 or email lincolnshirewashreserves@rspb.org.uk to book.