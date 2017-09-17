Join warden and spot some wildlife at RSPB Frampton Marsh

A nature reserve near Boston is giving visitors the chance to walk with a warden.
Next Saturday, September 23, from 6am to 10am, visitors at RSPB Frampton Marsh can join a warden on his monthly bird count.
They will be able to explore the reserve and watch wildlife in a small intimate group.
The event involes a five-mile walk over rough paths.
Precise details may vary.
Booking for the walk is essential. Call 01205 724678 or email lincolnshirewashreserves@rspb.org.uk to book.
