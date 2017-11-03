Join warden and spot some wildlife at RSPB Frampton Marsh

A nature reserve near Boston is giving visitors the chance to walk with a warden.

This Sunday, November 5, from 6am to 10am, visitors can join a warden on his monthly bird count.

They will be able to explore the reserve and watch wildlife in a small intimate group.

The event involves a five-mile walk over rough paths.

Precise details may vary.

Booking for the walk is essential.

Call 01205 724678 or email lincolnshirewashreserves@rspb.org.uk to book your place.