Visitors can take a walk with a warden at RSPB Frampton Marsh, near Boston.

Next Saturday, April 29, from 6am to 10am, you can join a warden on monthly bird counts.

Visitors will find out the secrets of the reserve, and will have the chance to observe wildlife.

The event involves a walk of five miles.

Booking is essential. It costs £25 per adult, with a discount of 20 per cent for members.

Call 01205 724678 or email lincolnshirewashreserves@rspb.org.uk