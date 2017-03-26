Joint concert will delight audiences

Audiences can enjoy a ‘rather special’ concert courtesy of Kirton Brass Band and Boston Salvation Army next Saturday, April 1.

This will be a historical concert, as it is the first time that Boston Salvation Army have had an outside band play in their Citadel or as a joint concert.

It will also feature Kirton Brass Band, one of the oldest surviving brass bands in the country after forming in 1870.

Anthony Fell, publicity officer from Kirton Brass Band, said: “Both bands are really excited to be given the opportunity to join together for this event.”

Musical direction will be from Tony Garrill of Kirton Brass Band and Paul Clarke of Boston Salvation Army.

The concert will take place in Boston Salvation Army, in High Street.

Doors open at 6.15pm and music starts at about 7pm.

Tickets for the concert are priced at £5.

They are available from Costcutter’s in Boston Road, in Kirton, or from Sue by calling 07764 741037.

For more details, visit: www.bostonsa.org.uk