International keyboardist DirkJan Ranzijn is set to return to St Mary’s Church, in Frampton.

DirkJan is bringing his Bomh Sinfonia 480 keyboard to the church next Friday, May 5.

He has released more than 24 solo CD albums, 5 DVDs and had international concert tours.

DirkJan’s career began in 1985, and he released his first CD in 1989.

As well as concert appearances, he has also appeared on television.

Music starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £7 which includes tea or coffee, and biscuits.