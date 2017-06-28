Ladies night at the Gliderdrome venue

Women are in for a treat at The Gliderdrome, in Boston, this weekend.

On Friday, June 30, a host of hunks will be at the venue in Spain Place for Ladies Night.

There will also be a disco and dancing with Steve Greenhough.

Doors open at 7.30pm, with dancing from 8pm.

Tickets, priced at £15, are available from The Gliderdrome; Burgess, Thompson and Richardson in High Street; Chris Cook Print, in Main Ridge East; The Bakehouse Cafe, in Wide Bargate; and The Black Bull, in Kirton. Remaining tickets are £20 on the door.