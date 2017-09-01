Last night of Summer Prom concert at Blackfriars

Audiences are in for a patriotic evening of British music at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston, next weekend.

Kirton Brass Band will be performing for the first time at the venue, in Spain Lane, next Sunday, September 10, at 7.30pm.

It will be as part of Last Night of the Proms.

The evening will see music from Kirton Brass Band, as well as numbers from guest singers Trevor Fenton and Deborah Haynes.

In keeping with the theme, the programme will include patriotic numbers from all performers.

Kirton Brass Band, led by musical director Tony Garrill, will perform some of its favourite musical scores in the first half of the evening.

The second half of the concert will then be dedicated to music and numbers inspired by the annual Last Night of the Proms event.

Audiences are encouraged to wave their flags throughout the evening, and can join in with songs performed.

Tony Fell, publicity officer for Kirton Brass Band said: “We have never played in Blackfriars before, we are looking forward to it.”

Tickets are priced at £8, which includes a flag to wave.

To book, visit www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or call the Blackfriars Theatre box office on 01205 363108.

For more on Kirton Brass Band, visit www.kirtonband.co.uk/wordpress

Kirton Brass Band are also due to perform a Last Night of The Proms concert on Saturday, October 28, at 7pm in Kirton Town Hall.