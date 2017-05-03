Live show from Strictly duo

Stars of Strictly Come Dancing, husband and wife Kevin and Karen Clifton, are set to present a live show at The Gliderdrome, in Boston.

This Saturday, May 6, they will take to the floor from 7.30pm.

The show is ahead of their 24-date tour across the UK, which kicks off on Wednesday, May 31.

Since joining Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, Kevin has made the final every year of the show but hasn’t claimed the Glitterball trophy just yet.

His wife Karen is also on the dancing show, with 2016 marking her fifth year with Strictly Come Dancing.

In 2014, alongside dance partner Mark Wright, Karen made it to the final.

Joanne Clifton, Kevin’s sister, is also a star on the show, and won Strictly Come Dancing for the first time last year with Ore Oduba.

Kevin and Joanne were tutored in the art of ballroom dancing by their parents, Keith and Judy Clifton, who are four time British Latin American Champions.

Keith Clifton told The Standard they are putting on the show as a way of saying thank you to voters who helped Joanne win.

Audiences will be treated to an evening of ballroom and social dancing from Kevin and Karen, with music from The Wonderhorns.

Tickets are priced at £20 from The Gliderdrome; Burgess Thompson and Richardson, in High Street; Chris Cook Print, in Main Ridge East; The Bakehouse Cafe, in Wide Bargate, and The Black Bull, in Kirton.

For more, visit: www.thegliderdrome.com