Lunchtime concert at town landmark

Professional organist David Shepherd is set to perform at St Botolph’s Church, in Boston.

David will be at the church, affectionately known as The Stump, next Thursday, August 17, at 12.30pm.

The event is part of a series of lunchtime organ recitals taking place at The Stump during August.

Admission to the organ recital is free, but there is a retiring collection for donations.

The next lunchtime concert will be on Thursday, August 24, with John Lyon from Heckington Parish Church.

For more details on concerts and other events at The Stump, visit www.parish-of-boston.org.uk/events

You can also find them on Facebook by searching for Boston Stump.