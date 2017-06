A lunchtime concert is set to be held at St Botolph’s Church, in Boston, this weekend.

The summer concert will take place at The Stump from 1pm to 2pm on Saturday, June 24.

Performing will be The Parish Choir of St Botolph’s Church.

They will be accompanied by musicians for the concert.

The concert is free to attend.

There will be a retiring collection.

For further details, search for bostonstump1 on Facebook, or visit www.parish-of-boston.org.uk