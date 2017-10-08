Mayoral invite to Kirton music event in aid of charity

Mayor of Boston, Coun Brian Rush, invites the public to join him for an evening of entertainment near Boston.

The Poachers Country Hotel, in Swineshead Road, Kirton, will be the venue for a Frankie Valli Tribute on Saturday, November 11.

It will be in aid of the Mayor’s nominated charities - The Respite Association and East Lincs Sands.

The Respite Association is a Bicker-based charity which looks to care for the carers by providing respite.

East Lincs Sands provide support to anyone affected by the death of a baby during pregnancy or after birth.

Guests can enjoy a three-course dinner, disco, and raffle.

Tickets are priced at £39.50 each, £375 for a table of 10, and £300 for a table of eight.

The dress code is smart casual.

For tickets and details, call Barrie Pierpoint on 07720 46080 or email barrie.pierpoint@gmail.com