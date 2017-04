A model fairground show is coming to Boston Guildhall next Saturday, May 6.

The Boston Model Fairground Show, from 10.30am to 3.30pm, will feature working fairground models from exhibitors.

There will be rides, transport vehicles, and a variety of other miniature models.

Stall traders will have photographs and DVDs to purchase, and also modelling supplies.

Tea, coffee, cake and other light refreshments will be available.

There is no entry fee.

For details, visit: www.bostonguildhall.co.uk