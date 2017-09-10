Movies and musicals in new play at Blackfriars

Following on from the success of Movies Meets The Musicals, Tony Peers Productions returns to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Movies Meets The Musicals - Take Two is coming to the venue in Spain Lane next Sunday, September 17, at 7.30pm.

The show will include songs from La La Land, Dreamgirls, Les Miserables and Chicago, Beauty and The Beast, and The Lion King.

Tickets priced at £15 for adults and £14 for concessions are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk