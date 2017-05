Award-winning comedy adventurers The Dead Secrets are coming to Skirbeck St Nicholas Community Hall, in Boston.

The Dead Secrets present Hickory Dickory Murder this Saturday, May 13, at 7pm, as part of Lincolnshire Rural Touring.

Participation is key, as the group use suggestions from audiences throughout their show.

Doors open at 6.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £9 for adults, £7 for seniors and £5 for children aged 10 to 16.

They are available from 01205 361411 or 01205 354687.