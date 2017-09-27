Murder mystery with twist is coming to Kirton

A Victorian murder mystery play will tell of the betrayal which took place in a Kirton building.

Heritage Lincolnshire and Alice Kinloch have researched and produced a murder mystery which will take place this Friday, September 29.

The murder mystery play will be held at the Merry Monk, in Kirton.

It will be based on events that happened at the Old King’s Head, in Kirton, in the 1870s.

Using documents and newspaper clippings, researchers found that the death of John Benton was under mysterious circumstances.

His untimely end shocked friends, from whom researchers have access to statements they gave in 1875.

Co-creator Alice Kinloch said: “I couldn’t believe the scandalous secrets that happened within these walls.”

The murder mystery play will also be used to support the campaign to save the Old Kings Head, in Kirton.

Purchased by Heritage Lincolnshire in 2016, the Grade II listed building is in danger of falling down completely.

A crowdfunding campaign was set up by Heritage Lincolnshire as an attempt to raise the profile and help keep the building’s history alive.

Heritage Lincolnshire hope that by 2020 the building will be able to serve as a deli, bespoke bed and breakfast, and community space.

Audiences will enjoy a meal at the Merry Monk as the story unravels.

The play will start at 7pm.

Tickets priced at £20 are available from www.heritagelincolnshire.org