Music from ‘young talented outcasts’ in Boston

A foursome from the Boston area who take inspiration from Oasis and Stevie Wonder are preparing for their first public gig.

Honey Sour will be at the Princess Royal Sports Arena, in Great Fen Road, this Saturday, November 25.

Jake Rudd, from Kirton, Jacob Rawlinson, from Sibsey, Elliott Saw, from Kirton, and Aaron Stephenson, from Boston, make up Honey Sour.

They play covers of Kings of Leon, Oasis, and Stevie Wonder.

Honey Sour said: “We are so eager for you guys to see what we enjoy doing the most, the place) where we feel free and at home. Come and have a shout and jump with us.

“We are a group of young talented outcasts, a bit rough around the edges but full of passion and character, who just want to play music and want people to enjoy us doing it, whether it be two people or 2,000 people.”

Supporting is former Haven High Academy pupil and now musician Matty Haynes.

Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £3 for one, or £5 for two, are available on the door.