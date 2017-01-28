Concert with Latin vibes from band

Jazz and Latin band Heads South are coming to Mareham Le Fen village hall for a performance next Saturday, February 4.

The band is made up of UK jazz trumpeter Steve Waterman, Cuban percussionist Chino Martell Morgan on congas, bongos, cajon and guiro, Buster Birch on drums, timbale, castanets and frame drum, Venezuelan bassist Adolfredo Pulido, and leader/composer John Harriman on piano and organ.

John from Heads South said: “The Quintet play Cuban and other Latin influenced rhythms with tuneful melodies in a thrilling repertoire of original compositions and arrangements of classic tunes. Their premium Latin Jazz appeals both to the keen music listener and the dance lover.”

The band have released two critically acclaimed albums, and were given the UK Jazz Services/National Touring Forum award in 2014/2015.

John added: “For newcomers to this music, think Cuba’s Beuna Vista in a smaller package, and tuneful melody, the excitement of spontaneous jazz improvisation, and imbibe the warmth of a Latin evening.”

Tickets for the gig on Saturday, February 4 are priced at £10.

Doors open at 7pm, and there is music from 7.30pm.

To book tickets, visit: www.marehamlefenvillagehall.co.uk

Alternatively, call 01580 568651 or email: boxoffice@marehamlefen.co.uk

The concert is part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring programme bringing events and music to communities.