Duo kick off year of music at Boston Folk Club

Boston Folk Club is kicking off 2017 with a performance from musical duo Barry Forbes and John Hubbert at The Eagle, on Monday, January 9.

Barry, who plays harmonica and keyboard, and John on guitar and slide, last performed together for a Christmas party at The Eagle in December to celebrate 50 years of Boston Folk Club

Greg Swain from Boston Folk Club said: “Anyone who likes the blues is in for a very enjoyable evening.”

The performance starts at 8.15pm at The Eagle, and tickets are priced at £6 on the door.