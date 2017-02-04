East listening at concert

Singer Pat Campbell will be taking to the stage at Blackfriars Arts Centre next Friday, February 10.

Pat is originally from Swineshead and has been entertaining audiences for most of his life.

Pat told The Standard he performs countrywide at least two or three times a week and audiences will warm to his laid back style.

The songs Pat performs suit all audiences, as there is a little something for everyone.

A spokesman from Blackfriars said: “His vocal ability covers a multitude of genres. Whether you like soul and Motown, rock n roll, pop, country or ballads, Pat is your man.”

When Pat is not singing, he plays the tuba with Swineshead Silver Band, and has been doing so since the age of eight.

Pat said: “If you like a touch of Neil Diamond, Billy Fury, The Drifters, Elvis and even Uncle Kracker to name but a few, this show is the one for you.”

The performance starts at 7.30pm on Friday, February 10.

Tickets are priced at £8 with an 80p booking fee if purchased online.

There is also the option to donate to the Blackfriars Refurbishment Fund when booking tickets.

To book, visit: www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or call 01205 363108.

Profits from the show will be split between The Butterfly Hospice Trust and Blackfriars Theatre.

The Butterfly Hospice Trust, in Boston, is dedicated to improving the quality of life for patients and families by providing care.