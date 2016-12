Royal British Legion (RBL) Clubs in Donington and Long Sutton may be the places to go for a night out on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Donington RBL, in Malting Lane, hosts Pat Campbell on Saturday and then TJ Country on Saturday, December 31, with both events at 8.30pm.

Meanwhile, Long Sutton RBL in West Street is hosting Sam’s Sounds on Christmas Eve, then Malachi on New Year’s Eve.

Both start at 8pm.