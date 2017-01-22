Have a wild night at The Gliderdrome

Tickets are selling fast for the first gig of 2017 at The Gliderdrome, in Boston.

On Saturday, January 28, head back to the 80s with a performance from popular musicians Wild Boys.

Vanessa Hunt, who appeared as a contestant on The Voice in 2015, will be joining Wild Boys for their gig.

Wild Boys is made up of Rich Knight on vocals, Steven Slator on guitar and backing vocals, Rob Fidler on bass, Ben Gunkel on keyboard and Seb Gee on drums.

Over the past two years, Wild Boys have performed in Italy, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, the US and the Bahamas to name a few places.

The band first performed at the Gliderdrome in 2014, and are returning for 2017.

Rich from Wild Boys said: “We are still playing lots of show all over the UK and I never would have thought the band could have come as far as it has.

“Its been amazing to travel the world doing something we love. We are very lucky to have a great following and we always have a brilliant audience.”

Doors open for the show on Saturday, January 28 at 7.30pm with music and dancing from 8pm until late.

Host for the evening will be Steve Greenhough.

Tickets are priced at £15 and are available from The Gliderdrome; Burgess, Thompson and Richardson, in High Street; Chris Cook Print, in Main Ridge East; The Bakehouse, in Wide Bargate and The Black Bull, in Kirton.

Tickets are also available at www.theticketsellers.co.uk or on the door at £20.