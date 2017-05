A show remembering the melodies of Gilbert and Sullivan is coming to Boston.

Jean Green presents Take A Pair at Zion Methodist Church this Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20.

The show focuses on the relationship between Gilbert, Sullivan and the D’Oyly Carte Opera Company.

Solos, duets and ensembles from Gilbert and Sullivan will be performed by singers in costume.

Tickets can be pre-booked by calling 01205 364192, or purchased at the door.

Music starts at 7.30pm on both evenings.