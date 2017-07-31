Lunchtime concert at town landmark

Professional organ consultant and recitalist Paul Hale is set to perform at St Botolph’s Church, in Boston.

Paul will be at the church, affectionately known as The Stump, this Thursday, August 3, at 12.30pm.

The lunchtime concert will include compositions from Sir William Harris, Cesár Franck, J. S. Bach, Alfred Hollins, and Healey Willan.

The event is part of a series of lunchtime organ recitals taking place at The Stump during July and August.

Admission to the organ recital is free, but there is a retiring collection for donations.