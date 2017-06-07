Musician joins Leo Sayer on tour dates

A musician from Boston has gone from busking to supporting chart-topping singer Leo Sayer on his UK tour dates.

Former Haven High Academy pupil Matty Haynes, 23, is currently on tour with Leo.

Matty said: “This time last year I was busking in Lincoln and Nottingham, now I am doing two to three gigs a week.”

Music has always been a passion of Matty’s, as he started out performing in school musicals. At the age of 19, Matty got his first guitar, and taught himself how to play the instrument.

His debut single Racing Thoughts was picked up by BBC Introducing last year.

Paul Clifton James and Jan Riley, from Blonde Artist Management, heard the single and invited Matty to the capital to hear more of his music.

This is when Matty first met Leo Sayer, as Leo works with Paul when he is in the UK.

After their meeting, Matty was then asked to be a support act for Leo. He said: “It was possibly the most exciting thing that has ever happened to me.”

The pair met up a few times at Bell Studios, in London, for rehearsals ahead of the tour.

On touring with Leo, Matty described it as ‘surreal’. He said: “I’ve been getting so much great feedback.”

Matty will be coming to the Boston area later this month, and will be performing at The Wheatsheaf, in Swineshead, Framfest, in Boston, and The Mallard, at Westwood Lakes.

His debut EP, Fine By Me is out now. Search for MattyHaynesMusic on Facebook for updates.