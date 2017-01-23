New music video release from band

A Boston-based alternative rock band have released the music video for their new single today (Monday).

All I Need Is To Be Needed which went live on YouTube at 2pm is the latest single release from The Ultraviolet.

Members of the band are Ben Thorn on vocals, Sam Beck on guitar, Emilio Parla on vocals and bass, and Russ Smith on drums.

The band filmed their latest video at a school near Boston which some readers may recognise.

Sam from The Ultraviolet said: “We filmed it at Kirton Middlecott School back in late October and had a great time making it.”

Their debut EP entitled The Tales Of Our Youth will be released on Tuesday, March 21.

The release will feature the tracks You’re Better On Your Own, Signal Flare, I Wrote You A Letter, Wake Up Dead, and All I Need Is To Be Needed.

All I Need Is To Be Needed is available to download when you pre-order The Tales Of Our Youth.

To keep up-to-date with the band, search theultraviolet.music

To watch the video for All I Need Is To Be Needed.