New Years Eve radio show with DJ

A Boston DJ will play a show on Endeavour FM this New Year’s Eve.

Dan Allgood has been Djing for the past five years in Boston and will appear on the radio this weekend.

His slot on Endeavour FM is entitled ‘The Very Best of 2016’.

Listeners can tune in from 6pm to 7.30pm to hear the show at 107.0FM

After the show, Dan will be playing at The Folly, taking Boston into the New Year.

Search for DJDanAllgood on Facebook to find out more.

For more on Endeavour FM, visit its website www.endeavourfm.co.uk