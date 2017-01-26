Night of music with Lincolnshire band

Covers band Stuck With Nothing are coming to Boston Bowl, in Rochford Tower, this Saturday, January 28.

The band, who are based in Heckington, near Sleaford, play a wide range of blues and rock music from 1950 to current songs.

Stuck With Nothing is made up of Dave Brackley, Tony Nuccoll, Andy Tymens and Sean Searl.

The band currently have more than 100 covers from a variety of bands and artists to draw from.

These include The Kinks, Green Day, Snow Patrol and The Beatles.

Music starts between 8.30pm and 9pm, and there is no admission fee.

Visitors can still eat, drink and bowl while the band is playing.

For future gigs, visit: www.bostonbowl.co.uk