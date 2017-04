A singer who has performed alongside some of the biggest names in classical music is set to perform at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre this Sunday, April 9.

Rebecca Newman has previously performed alongside Russell Watson, Alfie Boe and G4, and enjoyed various TV and radio appearances.

Rebecca has played concerts at The Royal Albert Hall and Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Music starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £16 for adults, and £15 for concessions from: www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk.