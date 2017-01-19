Rock band to bowl over audiences

Enjoy a night of rock with Return Of The Madeye this Saturday, January 21, at Boston Bowl, in Rochford Tower.

Return of The Madeye are a five piece female fronted band who play classic rock song covers.

The band formed in 2010 and have since toured the country performing in a variety of venues.

Music starts between 8.30pm and 9pm, and there is no admission fee.

Everyone is welcome, and visitors can also still eat, drink and of course bowl all while the band is playing.

For future gigs, visit: www.bostonbowl.co.uk