There is lots of festive spirit at The Gliderdrome

The Gliderdrome in Boston has lots of events on its calender in the run up to Christmas, starting this weekend.

This Saturday, December 17, is the Gliderdrome Christmas Party which will see party band The Look performing.

Doors open at 7.30pm, and there is dancing from 8pm to 12.30am.

Tickets for the Christmas Party are priced at £15.

On Sunday, December 18, there will be a performance from Samantha Sillet, singing the songs from Frozen joined by characters from the film and other favourites.

The show will run from 1.00pm to 4.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £7 each for adults and children, or free for those three-years-old and under. Call 01205 367919 to book.

On New Year’s Eve, Just4Kicks and Soul Intention will provide the entertainment with host Steve Greenhough.

Doors open at 7.30pm, with dancing from 8pm to 12.30am. Tickets are priced at £20.

Buy tickets from The Gliderdrome; Burgess, Thompson and Ridges in High Street; Chris Cook Print in Main Ridge East; The Bakehouse, in Wide Bargate and The Black Bull, in Kirton.