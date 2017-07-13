Musical groups join forces for concert in The Stump

A capella ensemble Apollo5 will perform alongside other musical groups at a concert at The Stump, in Boston, next week.

The event, dubbed Apollo5 – A Youth Choir Celebration, is organised by Lincolnshire Music Service in partnership with The Stump.

It will take place on Monday, July 17, at 7.30pm.

Also on the bill will be Boston Youth Pop Choir and Boston Mini Pop, in partnership with Boston Stump Youth Choirs.

Apollo5 have a wide repertoire ranging from jazz and pop to classical arrangements.

The troupe have performed at venues and festivals across the UK, and have enjoyed airplay on BBC Radio 2 and Classic FM. They have also toured America and performed at a festival in France.

That afternoon, ahead of the concert, Apollo5 will be working with more than 500 primary school pupils from the Boston area.

They will rehearse and then, as part of a workshop, perform four songs.

Tickets, priced at £8 for adults and £5 for concessions, are available on the door.