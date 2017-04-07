Musical project is coming to folk club

Singer, musician and composer Louise Jordan is set to perform at Boston Folk Club, in Eagle Street.

On Monday, April 10, Louise brings her latest project No Petticoats Here to Boston.

No Petticoats Here tells the real life stories of remarkable women in the First World War, such as ambulance drivers, scientists, footballers and spies.

Her research behind No Petticoats Here has seen Louise travel to France, Belgium, and visit a variety of historic research centres.

Louise said: “Through No Petticoats Here I remember some of the many women whose stories do not fit conveniently into boxes and whose experiences are both astonishing and relatable one hundred years on.”

In the press, No Petticoats Here is described as ‘a gutsy and meticulously researched project’ and ‘life-changing’.

Tickets for the gig on Monday are priced at £6 on the door.

Music starts at 8.15pm.

For more details on Louise Jordan and No Petticoats Here, visit: www.louisejordan.co.uk