Musical to mark 50th anniversary of when Hendrix, Pink Floyd, and other music greats played Lincolnshire

An event will be held in Boston next week, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of a rock concert which saw Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd, Cream and Geno Washington perform in Spalding.

Barbeque 67 saw music greats perform near Boston, and now, in collaboration with South Holland Centre and Transported, a musical event is coming to the town.

Barbeque 67 Revisited will take place on Monday, July 24, at the Fenside Community Centre, in Taverner Road, from 7pm.

The show, performed by Nottingham-based theatre company Evacuate, will include reference to pirate radio and coffee shops, Jimi Hendrix dangling his bedsheets out of his hotel room at The Red Lion, in Spalding, of the football ground becoming a camp for a hippy invasion, and when flower power came to the Tulip Bulb Auction Hall.

A spokesman for the event said: “Barbeque 67 is a funny, playful and energetic hour-long performance, full of great music and based on the memories and stories of those who were there.

“If you were lucky enough to be at Barbeque 67, if you missed out on Barbeque 67, if you’ve never heard of Barbeque 67 but love the music of Pink Floyd, Cream, Geno Washington or Jimi Hendrix, then this specially created show is one that you will not want to miss.”

The event will be funded by Heritage Lottery Fund.

Audiences are invited to pay whatever they think the performance is worth.

For tickets, call 01205 360800.