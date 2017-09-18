New food festival is coming to the town

A food festival will be held in Boston on Sunday, September 24, from 10am to 3pm, in the Market Place.

Kristina Willoughby, Boston Borough Council’s town centre services manager, said: “Feast will be serving hot food and there will be a range of other goodies, from The Chuckling Cheese Company to Robinson Ice Cream.”

“It is a new event and we do still have some space for traders but are very excited about this event and hope to add it to the regular calendar we have built this last year.”

Traders can visit www.bit.ly/2xaYfZK to download an application form.