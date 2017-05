The June meeting of the Lincolnshire branch of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) Association will take place in Boston on Tuesday, June 6.

The meeting, a social evening, is to be held at the Drill Hall, in Main Ridge West, at 7.30pm.

Serving and past members of REME are welcome to attend.

For details, contact secretary Gloria Matthews on 01754 847200 or email remelincs@gmail.com