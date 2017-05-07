Night of music for charitable cause

A fundraising concert is set to take place at Wyberton Parish Hall, near Boston.

Next Saturday, May 13, there will be a musical extravaganza in aid of the Boston team of St Barnabas Hospice at Home.

Performing will be Swineshead Silver Band, Rob Callaby, Deborah Haynes, Carolyn Sumner and the Wyberton Singing Group.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets are priced at £10 which includes a glass of wine.

They are available by calling Pat Lawther on 01205 361517 or emailing patlawther1@hotmail.co.uk