Panto launch ... oh, yes it is!

There were laughs galore at the launch of a pantomime last week at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Tony Peers Productions launched Cinderella at the venue in Spain Lane, on Wednesday with help from some of the cast - Buttons, ugly sisters Ravishing Rita and Wicked Wanda, and Cinderella.

The cast of Cinderella are pictured at Pilgrim Hopsital, in Boston, with staff. EMN-170906-112324001

For most of the cast, the pantomime, which will be performed in December, is their first time at the venue.

It has been written and directed by Mark Two, who stars as Ravishing Rita.

Mark said: “The ugly sister is the best of all roles, as they can be cuddly and funny, but also a villain as well.”

Audiences can expect a show full of fun, laughter and great dance routines.

Abi Kingsley-Parker will be holding auditions on Sunday, July 23, to find Boston Babes and dancers for the pantomime.

On performing at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, Mark said: “We are really excited about it.

“It is such a fabulous theatre. It is what a little theatre should be.”

The cast also paid a visit to the children’s ward at Pilgrim Hospital, in Boston.

For the past three years, Blackfriars and Tony Peers Productions have been raising funds for the ward.

Shows are running from Friday, December 8, to Tuesday, January 2.

Tickets are priced at £14 for adults, and £12 for concessions.

They are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or from 01205 363108.