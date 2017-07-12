Paw-some night for in aid of dog rescue charity

An animal charity with a base near Boston is putting on a fundraiser in aid of its work.

Jerry Green Dog Rescue is holding a Fan Fare Big Band event at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston, next Saturday, July 22, at 7pm.

Performing will be The Fanfare Big Band, who specialise in hits from the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s.

They will be led by musical director Gordon Grant, who has previously worked for the BBC.

Gordon and his wife got their first dog from Jerry Green Dog Rescue, and Gordon now confesses to being a ‘devoted dog lover’.

There will also be a drinks reception and silent auction, with prizes donated by local businesses.

The event has been supported by the Boston Big Local Community Chest Fund, which has donated more than £500 to cover costs.

This means that all proceeds will go to the charity base at Algakirk.

Elizabeth Hempstock, fundraiser for Jerry Green Dog Rescue said: “We are really excited to host this event for our local community and hope that they will join us in coming together to raise some money for our wonderful dogs.

“The evening promises to be one not to be missed, all that is left now is for people to buy a ticket. We are a nation of dog lovers, so I am sure our fantastic community won’t let us down!”

Tickets priced at £14.50 are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk

Pictured are dog welfare assistant Kady Ventura and Ozzy.