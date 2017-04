Alternative rock band The Ultraviolet are set to perform at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre this weekend, Saturday, March 25.

The Ultraviolet are made up of Ben Thorn, Sam Beck, Emilio Parla, and Russ Smith.

Their performance is part of The Tales of Our Youth tour.

Special guests Grumble Bee and The Hilos will be joining The Ultraviolet.

Doors open at 7pm for the gig this Saturday, March 25.

Tickets are priced at £6 in advance, available from www.theultraviolet.bigcartel.com