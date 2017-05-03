Performance from classical five-piece

Five-piece classical ensemble Fordante are set to perform at Frampton Village Hall, near Boston.

They present their new concert entitled From Puccini to the Movie and More, on Saturday, May 6, from 7.30pm, as part of Lincolnshire Rural Touring.

Fordante were created by film and TV composer Phil Mountford, and also includes Rebecca Rose on cello, Ruth Woolley on viola, Shulah Oliver on violin, and Rebecca Dawkins on oboe.

The concert will contain light classics, opera arias and movie music from composers such as Strauss, Puccini and Ravel.

Their repertoire includes Bolero, Sleeping Beauty Waltz, Humming Chorus and Roses of The South.

In the press, Fordante have been described a ‘mesmerising’, ‘spectacular’ and ‘even better than Andre Rieu’.

Tickets priced at £9 are available in advance from The Flower Shop, in Kirton.

There will also be tickets on the door, but it is advised audiences reserve by calling 01205 722013.

Doors open at 6.45pm.