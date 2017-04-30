Performance from jazz guitar trio

Jazz guitarist Remi Harris will be joined by his band for a performance at Mareham le Fen Village Hall.

The Remi Harris Project are playing next Saturday, May 6.

They have toured the UK and Europe, performed at Buckingham Palace and headlined the Django Festival in Oslo and Norway.

In 2016 they played at the Montreal Jazz Festival, and at the BBC Proms with BBC Radio 2 host Jamie Callum.

Remi Harris said: “2016 was a big year for us and I’m really looking forward to carrying out the momentum through 2017 with our tour dates.”

Remi’s music draws influences from gypsy swing, jazz and blues.

In 2014, he was a runner up at the British Jazz Awards for the rising star and guitar category.

In the press, he is described as ‘one of the most exciting young guitarists in the gypsy jazz world’.

The music starts at 7.30pm (doors 7pm). Tickets are priced at £10 from boxoffice@marehamlefenvillagehall.co.uk