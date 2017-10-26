Photography exhibition at theatre venue

There is still time to see an exhibition from a Lincolnshire-born photographer at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

A showcase of works by Martin Cameron will be on display at the venue in Spain Lane until Monday, October 30.

Originally schooled in Lincolnshire and Yorkshire, Martin then moved to London where he spent many years working as a studio photographer in the commercial fields of advertising, corporate and editorial.

Martin has now moved back to Lincolnshire and out of the rigid studio environment enjoying the freedom to travel and photograph.

He said: “I prefer to show the world as I find it and I do not create composite images or use digital colour enhancing; what you see is more or less what the camera saw.”

Martin’s work is held in private collections internationally as well as in the UK.

Venues which have exhibited his work include the Carre Gallery and the National Centre for Craft and Design, in Sleaford, and Sam Scorer Gallery, in Lincoln.

The current exhibition features a collection of images concentrating on architectural detail.

Martin said: “While some of the images have been taken while on foreign assignments there are also some shots taken on trips to fairly local venues.”

The free exhibition is on display in the foyer of Blackfrairs Theatre and Arts Centre, and ends on Monday, October 30.

For more, visit www.blackfriarstheatre.co.uk