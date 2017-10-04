Players turn back the clock at reunion event

Members of a youth theatre group which ran in the 1970s and 1980s are set to come together for a reunion event in Boston this weekend.

The Strolling Players - Revisted will take place at Blackfriars Theatre, in Spain Lane, on Saturday, October 7.

Eight of the original members will star in the show which includes sketches and songs from Victoria Wood, Monty Python, Joyce Grenfell and other well known comedians.

Sisters Kate King-Hues and Frances Sabey ran The Strolling Players, which had 140 members when it began in 1975.

The Strolling Players were the youth group for Boston Playgoers, an amateur dramatic society which is still running today.

In 1998 the group disbanded and reformed as Blackfriars Youth Theatre (BYTe).

This then led to Boston Children’s Theatre, and now the group has been re-branded as The Strolling Players.

The reunion hopes to include some of the original members of the group that started out more than 40 years ago at Blackfriars Theatre.

Frances said: “This is the last chance for the Strolling Players to meet up again, as we have already lost one or two of them and none of us are getting younger.”

Tickets are priced at £9.50 for adults, and £7.50 for concessions. To book, visit www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or call the box office on 01205 363108.

There will be a party in the Revue Bar at Blackfriars after the show, so remember to keep your tickets.