Playgoers to hold auditions for latest play

An amateur dramatic society in Boston are set to hold auditions for their latest production.

Boston Playgoers are to stage the comedy Habeas Corpus by Alan Bennett in October.

In preparation for this, they are holding auditions for the production on Tuesday, June 6, and Wednesday, June 7, at 7.30pm, at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

The play will be directed by Jo Warrick, who last directed Agatha Christie’s The Hollow for the society in 2016.

All are welcome to attend.

Habeas Corpus originally starred Sir Alec Guinness, Phyllida Law, and Andrew Sachs.

There are many different roles available, male and female, with ages ranging from 20 upwards.

You do not have to be a member to audition and the society are also looking for help backstage.

For more information or details on audition pieces, email info@bostonplaygoers.co.uk, have a look at the Playgoers website (www.bostonplaygoers.co.uk) or the Facebook page.

If you would like to audition but cannot make either date, email Playgoers as they may be able to schedule an alternative time and date.