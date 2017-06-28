Popular family show is back

An annual show which attracts crowds of between 2,500 and 3,000 people returns this weekend.

Wrangle Show will take place in the Frank Pitcher Recreation Field, next to the A52, this Sunday, July 2.

Gates open from 10am and there will be attractions from noon.

Appearing at the show will be pupils from The Wright School of Dance, dogs from the Essex Dog Display Team, displays from Moto Stunt International, and galloping and acrobatics demonstrations on horseback.

Other attractions will include firefighters from Leverton, a sports competition, vintage tractors and vehicles, a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast (weather permitting), performances from Billinghay Ruffs and DreamBelles, face painting, craft stands, a balloon maker, and the Burger Bill Magic Show.

There is also a dog show, with classes for best in show, and waggiest tail. Entry for the dog show is £1 per class, per dog. Entries should be in by 10.30am.

There will also be a Young Farmers barbecue, beer tent, bar and refreshments.

The show, which has been going since the 1800s, also donates proceeds to support local causes.

Proceeds from last year’s Wrangle Show saw a defibrillator purchased for the village.

Entry is priced at £5 for adults, £4 for seniors, and £2 for children, with under fives free.

For details, visit www.wrangleshow.co.uk or search for Wrangleshow15 on Facebook.