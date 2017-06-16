Prize raffle for road victims memorial

A family fun day at Kirton Town Hall will include a raffle raising funds in aid of the Lincolnshire Road Victims Memorial.

Prizes include a weekend stay at Westwood Lakes Lodge, an overnight champagne stay at The George coaching inn, in Stamford, and an off-road driving experience. Tickets are available from Anne Bourne on 01205 367892.

The event takes place this Sunday, June 18, will run from 10.30am until 3.30pm.

Attractions include bikes, games, crafts, face painting, and refreshments.

The memorial is to be built at Westwood Lakes.