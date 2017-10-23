Prosecco tasting event at theatre venue

A prosecco tasting evening will be held at Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston, to celebrate the introduction of the sparkling wine to the theatre.

It will be held on Thursday, November 9, from 8pm.

The tasting will take place in the Revue Bar, including three different glasses of Prosecco for you to sample plus nibbles.

The host will walk tasters through each glass while they relax and enjoy the evening.

Tickets are £10 each and discounted tickets are available for drivers at £6 each, who will be offered one Prosecco to sample and two soft drinks.

There are a limited number of places available, so booking in advance is advised.

Visit www.blackfrairsartscentre.co.uk or call the box office on 01205 363108 to secure your place.

All proceeds from the evening will go towards Blackfriars.