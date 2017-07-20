Psychic evening at The Gliderdrome

A psychic night will be held at the Gliderdrome, in Boston.

Spiritual medium and clairvoyant Simon Goodfellow will be at the venue in Spain Place this Friday, July 21.

Doors open at 7pm and the show will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £10.

For further details and to buy tickets, call Steve Greenhough on 07741 000721.

To find out more about Simon, search for Simon Goodfellow Spiritual Medium & Clairvoyant on Facebook.

You can also visit www.simongoodfellow.com